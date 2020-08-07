Pakistan Post issues stamp on SKMCH 25-year service

LAHORE:The Pakistan Post Office released a commemorative postage stamp to acknowledge Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre’s (SKMCH&RC) 25 years of service to humanity.

The stamp of Rs20 was issued to mark 25th anniversary of the country’s only cancer hospital with free treatment facilities to over 75 percent of its patients. SKMCH&RC, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, was built in 1994 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the help of Pakistanis from across the globe.

A ceremony was held on Thursday at SKMCH&RC, Lahore where the Postmaster General for Punjab Khalid Awais Ranjha, Postmaster General Central Punjab Circle Lahore Rana Hassan Akhtar and the CMO & acting CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospital Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf along with cancer survivors Fatima Babar and Yahya Waqas unveiled the commemorative postage stamp.

Khalid Awais Ranjha told the press that a total of 200,000 copies of the Shaukat Khanum commemorative stamp had been printed and were available for public. Commemorative postage stamps have previously been issued in honour of former heads of state, historical events, historic sites, and famous people. Similarly, stamps have been released in support of causes, such as to raise awareness of rare medical conditions and environmental issues.

Dr Aasim said that 25 years ago the foundation of a dream was laid down in the form of the first cancer hospital in Pakistan - Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. Today, it has developed into a country-wide network of Shaukat Khanum Healthcare System which has emerged as a symbol of hope for thousands of patients and individuals who have benefited from its state-of-the-art diagnostic, treatment, training, and research facilities.

Talking about the future plans of the hospital, Dr Aasim told that construction of Pakistan’s third and largest cancer hospital would start in the coming week. In next 25 years, the hospital will continue to expand its services to even more parts of the country; a state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be constructed in Bahawalpur whereas more diagnostic and treatment facilities will be built around main hospitals.