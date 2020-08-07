Brother turns out to be killer of man

LAHORE:A man turned out to be murderer of his brother during police investigation on Thursday.

A man, Farhan, was strangled at Shahdara Town a few days back. His family had registered a case with police that unidentified persons strangled him. Police also included his brother, Abdul Basit, into investigations who revealed the facts before police that he strangled him when he was asleep. The motive behind the murder was stated to be domestic issues.

PSCA: A delegation of upper echelon of telecom veterans visited PPIC3, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). The delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of PSCA by the PSCA chief operating officer.

The delegates were shown round various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-Surveillance Operations Management Centre. The delegates termed the PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab.