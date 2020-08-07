Minister, advisers, special assistants assigned districts for rain relief activities

In pursuant of the weather advisory issued by the met office, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assigned districts to ministers, advisers, special assistants and lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party to supervise and monitor rain relief activities.

According to the met office, under the influence of the weather system, widespread rain, winds and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad until Saturday.

Scattered rain-thunderstorms are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki until Saturday. In this regard, the chief minister has made local government minister Syed Nasir Shah the incharge of the overall rain relief operations. Ministers, advisers, special assistants and MPAs who have been assigned to perform rain emergency monitoring activities in different districts are Saeed Ghani in Karachi East, Rashid Rabbani in Karachi West, Murtaza Wahab in Karachi South, Shehla Raza in Karachi Central, Mukesh Chawla in Korangi, Waqar Mehdi in Malir, Shabir Bejarani in Hyderabad, Malik Asad Sikander in Jamshoro, Fayaz But in Dadu, Makhdoom Mehmood Zaman in Matiari, Qasim Naveed in Tando Mohammad Khan, Imdad Pitafi in Tandoalyar, Aijaz Shah Shirazi in Sujawal, Ismail Rahoo in Badin, Ashfaq Memon in Thatta, Dr Azra Pechuho in Benazirabad, Faraz Dero in Sanghar, Mumtaz Chandio in Neushero Feroz, Hari Ram in Mirpurkhas, Taimore Talpur in Umerkot, Syed Sardar Shah in Tharparkar, Awais Qadir Shah in Sukkur, Nawab Wasan in Khairpur, Jam Ikram in Ghotki, Sohail Anwar Siyal in Qambar, Shahdadkot and Larkana, Aijaz Jahkrani in Jacobabad/Kashmore, Imtiaz Shaikh in Shikarpur.

The chief minister directed the government representatives to move to the districts where they have been assigned the supervisory work of relief activities and keep him apprised about the situation.