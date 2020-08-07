Fund approved for Balakot girls college

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday approved Rs60 million fund for furniture and the maintenance of the only government girl’s degree college in Balakot.

“The funds for girls degree college’s maintenance have been approved by the government and as its maintenance is over, the ongoing classes currently taking place at the boy college’s hostel would be shifted to it,” Ahmad Hussain Shah Chief Minister Advisor on Population Welfare told reporters in Balakot.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving importance to the women education as well and it was why classes were launched even in boys college to secure precious timing of the students who had passed out from schools on completion of matriculation examinations across the Balakot tehsil.

The construction of Girls Degree College was completed in 2012 but classes could not commence there because of the non-availability of furniture and some incomplete construction work. The classes were started last year at the hostel of boy’s college situated in Hassah area of the tehsil.