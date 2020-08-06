close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
Cops, soldiers unsung heroes: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said police officers and soldiers are the unsung heroes who have rendered sacrifices as frontline of defence in the war against terrorism. In his message on the Police Martyrs Day, he said: "We pay homage to Shuhada for their bravery in the line of duty. The nation is eternally indebted to them!”

