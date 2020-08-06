Kashmir moot calls govt to move ICJ against India

Islamabad : Speakers at a National Kashmir Consultative Conference impressed upon the Pakistani government to go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Indian step to abrogate the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

They were of the view that the government desperately failed to take up the Kashmir case at international forums thus providing opportunity to New Delhi to tighten it's grip on the held area after it's August 5, 2019 move.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the sitting while the speakers included AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, former chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari, Milli Yakjehti Council President Sahibzada Abual Khair Zubair, PML-Z President Ijazul Haq, JUP President Pir Ijaz Hashmir, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch and others.

"Government should immediately call joint session of the Parliament to form a united strategy for the liberation of Kashmir from India," said Siraj. He add the prime minister had promised to be ambassador of Kashmir but he failed to keep his words. He said every government in past seven decades just made hollow claims about Kashmir cause and practically did nothing for the people of the area who were under the yoke of Indian slavery since 1947.

He said Kashmir was matter of life and death for Pakistan and the time was running out to make a decisive move to liberate this jugular vein. He said India under the fascist regime of Modi was bent upon turning Muslim majority into minority in Kashmir.

He said Islamabad should send delegates comprised of Kashmir leadership to different countries to inform the world about the latest situation in the area.

Sardar Masood said the UN failed to play it's part on Kashmir issue hence they were AJK and Pakistan who had to ultimately fight for the cause.