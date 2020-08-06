close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

49 more paid seats at Mayo Hospital for HOs created

Lahore

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has created 49 more paid seats at Mayo Hospital for house officers, which abolished unpaid house jobs at KEMU/ Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam Khan informed that the total number of admissions in first year MBBS at KEMU was 324, whereas, there were only 275 paid seats for house officers in Mayo Hospital. He informed that Mayo Hospital administration approached the Health Department, and as the result, Punjab government has created 49 more paid seats at Mayo Hospital for house officers.

