Thousands of innocent Kashmiris murdered on Modi’s orders: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s 220 million people stand by their Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday, the health minister said that Narendra Modi has committed extreme atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and thousands of innocent Kashmiries have been murdered on his orders. She said Modi has broken the record of a dictator like Hitler.

In her message, the minister said, “We firmly oppose curfews and lockdowns going on in the Occupied Kashmir over the last one year.” The entire world has condemned worst atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan has brought the message of Kashmiris to the world. The sacrifices of innocent Kashmiris will one day bring freedom, she said.

Artistes: Youm-e-Istehsal was observed at Lahore Arts Council. The artistes held a walk and observed one minute's silence to mark the day. Leading artists, officers and employees of Alhamra participated in a rally held from Governor’s House to Faisal Chowk and chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris. The rally participants wore armbands and Kashmiri flags.

The rally was also participated by noted singers Naheed Akhtar, Hamid Ali Khan and Taranum Naz, and artiste Rashid Mahmood, film director Hassan Askri and comedian Naseem Vicky.

Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Dr Aslam Dogar, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai were also present. The information secretary said that the purpose of observing the Youm-e- Istehsal Kashmir was to draw the world's attention to the liberation of Kashmiris.

Saman Rai said that Alhamra has always highlighted Kashmiri culture through the arts all over the world. Kashmiris are making everlasting sacrifices for independence. Alhamra salutes the struggle of Kashmiris and the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will breathe in a bright and free atmosphere, she added.

Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif and Assistant Director Khurram Naveel were also present.

greeted: Punjab Healthcare Commission Board of Commissioners Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has felicitated Dr Faisal Sultan on assuming the charge of Special Adviser to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

In her message, she expressed her hope that with Dr Sultan’s appointment, the health sector would improve, and his national and international experience would be hugely helpful in the elimination of COVID-19.