Oppression can’t mute voice of Kashmiris: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and added the shackles of slavery of the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) will definitely break.

He emphasised that the oppression inflicted by the Indian army cannot mute the voices of valiant Kashmiris. The minister underscored that the Kashmiri people have outright rejected the inhuman, callous and illegitimate actions committed by the Indian government on August 5 last year. He reiterated that 22 crore people of Pakistan strongly condemn the unlawful act of Indian government to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The minister, in his message with regard to Youm-e-Ishtahsal-e-Kashmir, said the Hitler of the present era, Modi, should come to know loud and clear that the sun of freedom for Kashmiris is going to rise soon.

He outlined that the people of Pakistan and Indian-Held Kashmir are staging protests against unlawful actions of the Indian government. He said that the PTI government would raise its voice at every global forum regarding continuous struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. He denounced that the extremist designs of Narendra Modi has come to light.

The Punjab minister deplored that the Modi government exceeded all limits of committing atrocities on the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. He highlighted that history would always remember Modi for inflecting cruelties on the humanity and committing genocide of the Muslims. The minister vowed that the people of Pakistan are standing by their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of distress.

Aslam Iqbal commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan has impressively fought the case of Kashmiris by becoming their real ambassador.

One-minute silence: A one-minute silence was observed by the staff of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to pay tribute to the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Siege Day.

Operation Commander and the staff stood up and remained silent for one minute to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. Pakistani national anthem and Kashmir’s anthem were played besides hoisting Pakistani and Kashmiri flags at PSCA Headquarters.

PIAF: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front strongly condemned India for scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir one year ago and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris saying the entire business community was united with Kashmiris.

The world must break the silence on illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and deprivation of Kashmiri people of their basic human rights like self-determination, health education, livelihood and worship after revocation of article 370 and 35-A.

The Associations Front leaders Mian Nauman Kabir, Nasir Hameed and Javed Iqbal called upon the world to force India to respect the Human Rights Charter and put an immediate end to gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

The Association's Vice-Chairman Javed Siddiqi also condemned the illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, led by Narendera Modi and the RSS gang he represents, with the aim to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of their fascist and racist agenda.

PES: Punjab Emergency Service observed the first anniversary of Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) at Rescue Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig.

The ceremony was attended by the senior officers from the Emergency Services Academy and Headquarters, instructors, and large numbers of rescue cadets. DG Rescue along with senior rescue officers hosted flags of Kashmir and Pakistan. They prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan and martyrs of the nation and above all for the independence of Kashmir.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the people of IOK and said they all were with the Kashmiris for their right of independence. He recalled that it was the dismal state of emergency and disaster management during the Kashmir Earthquake 2005, which realised that the Rescue Service should be expanded to all tehsils of Punjab and other provinces.