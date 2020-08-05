Petition against online exams dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against online exams for BA & BSc being conducted by Punjab University. As hearing started, varsity legal adviser Awais Khalid told the court that exams set for August 5 were not mandatory and it had been left to the candidates to appear in exams or skip it.

A student, Shakil Rehman, had approached the court, pleading that the university had hastily issued date sheet and roll number slips to the students for online exams but the student had been given no time for preparation.

He said there were many loopholes in the online examination system and it would not produce required result as regard to students’ ability. After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir dismissed the petition being non-maintainable.