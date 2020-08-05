Malik clinches second position in Online World Wushu Kung-Fu

KARACHI: Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) President Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has clinched the second position in the Online World Wushu Kung-Fu competition.

The competition which ran from April 15 to May 22 was hosted by the Chinese Wushu Association. As many as 31 countries and 1398 masters participated in the championship.

“Ten power full kicks in only ten seconds, ten full body jumping push-ups in 10 seconds were demonstrated.

“It was a combo of power kicking and arms strength 10 within 10 seconds in scenario of Covid-19 through unedited videos. One in gym alone, practice hall, at home with family member and ten 60kg doubles in 10 seconds,” Malik said.