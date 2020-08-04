NAB reviews Transparency International report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB is determined to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations as corruption is the mother of all evils.

“The NAB absolutely committed to root out corruption so that corrupt should be brought to justice and looted money should be recovered and deposit in national exchequer as per law,” he said while chairing a meeting at NAB Headquarters on Monday in which it reviewed overall performance of NAB especially media report of Transparency International (TI) Pakistan.

In its press statement on July 30, 2020 Chairman Transparency International Sohail Muzaffar has stated that NAB under the leadership of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal’s anti-corruption drive in the last 34 months has resulted in an excellent impact much needed since its inception, and NAB has so far made recovery of Rs466 billion which is a remarkable achievement.

According to press statement of NAB on Monday, Sohail Muzaffar Chairman TI Pakistan further stated that NAB since its inception despite its weaknesses, has played a very positive role in curbing corruption. Sohail Muzaffar said Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Pakistan is regularly improving. “In 1999 Pakistan CPI Score was 22/100, the rank 87 out of 99 countries, and in 2019 Pakistan has achieved the CPI Score of 32/100, and the rank 120 out of 180 countries. He said Transparency International has also evaluated NAB performance and compared to 27 South Asian ACA, NAB performance indicators are at par or better to other regional agencies. And in Pakistan, compared to anti-corruption organisations like the Federal Investigation Agency and provincial anti-corruption departments, NAB is perceived to be more effective,” he had stated.