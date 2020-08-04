10 die in mishaps

At least 10 people, including children, lost their lives in mishaps in parts of the city during the Eid holidays.

A passer-by was killed by a speedy vehicle within the limits of the Malir City police station on the first day of Eidul Azha. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The victim was identified as Allah Wasayo, son of Rasheed. Police said he was a resident of the same area and was going somewhere when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him.

An eight-year-old boy, Mavia, son of Nasir, was electrocuted to death at a house located in Orangi Town Sector 14 within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station on the first day of Eid. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

A 14-year-old teenager, Abdullah, son of Yousuf, died after falling off the roof of his house located in Mujahid Colony in the Nazimabad area on the second day of Eid. The body was taken to the ASH from where his family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.

In another accident, a motorcyclist died and his companion was seriously injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle near Sea View within the remits of the Sahil police station on the second day of Eidul Azha. The deceased was identified as Shahzad, son of Ashraf, and the injured as Zohaib. The body and the injured were shifted to the JPMC.

A youth was killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided with each other on the Northern Bypass on the second day of Eid. They were taken to the ASH. Separately, four-year-old Shayan, son of Sohail, was electrocuted to death when he was playing outside his residence located near the Badar Ground in Keamari.

Police said he suffered electric shocks from an electricity pole. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, from where his family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.

In Surjani Town, a woman identified as 48-year-old Shahla, wife of Khalid, died due to electrocution while working at a house located in Sector L/1. Police said she was doing some domestic work when she received electric shocks. Her body was shifted to the ASH.

A minor boy died during a collision between a passenger coach and a rickshaw on the Super Highway during the Eid holidays. Police said three people were also injured in the accident.

A teenager, Mudasir, 16, son of Wilayat, was killed and another person, Bilal Akram, injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Korangi Crossing area within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

A minor boy died in a road accident on Kashmir Road within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. He was identified as five-year-old Ali, son of Rizwan, a resident of Jamshed Quarters. Police said the accident took place on the night between Sunday and Monday when the boy got off a motorcycle and tried to cross the road. He was hit and killed by a speeding vehicle.