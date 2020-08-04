close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Cop fires at inmate for demanding cigarette

Lahore

LAHORE:Police arrested a constable for shooting at and injuring a man detained in Chuhang police station lock-up over repeatedly demanding a cigarette from him here on Sunday.

According to the police, constable Waris opened fire at Zeeshan detained in the lock-up in a power theft case for repeatedly asking him for a cigarette. According to Kahna SHO, the injured inmate was shifted to hospital and the cop was arrested after registering a case against him. The SHO said the police would investigate the real motive behind the incident. Doctors said the injured was out of danger.

