All recreation spots remain closed on Eid

Islamabad:The residents of the capital city mostly stayed indoors during the Eid days as the local administration had not allowed anyone to go to recreational spots like parks, gardens, hilly areas and Marghazar Zoo.

All the recreations spots like Lake View Park, Rawal Dam Promenade, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Saidpur Village, Playland, Marghazar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa were closed for visitors during the Eid holidays.

Most of the residents were convinced with the measures taken by the local administration but there are some others who thought that the people should be allowed to visit recreational spots by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government.

Nayyar Zaidi, a government employee, said “Life is most important than any other thing. We saw when the government allowed people to visit bazaars and parks in Eid-ul-Fitr the virus infection ratio increased manifold.”

“We are facing hard times so the people should keep it in mind and cooperate with the government to combat this coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the whole world,” he said. Ishaq Ghani, a resident of F-6 sector, said “It has been a tradition that the people offer ‘fateha’ at the graves of the deceased relatives but we got shocked when we were not allowed to enter into graveyard on Eid Day.”