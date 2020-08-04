Maid arrested

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a gang involved in looting various houses after employing one of their female accomplices as maid in various homes, a police spokesman said.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan issued directions for effective crackdown against those involved in various criminal activities. This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest a female involved in looting various houses along with her accomplices. The nabbed persons have been identified as Asifa Bibi, Ayaz, Tasawaur. Cases have been already registered against them at Loi Bher, Ramana and Women police station. During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to ransack various houses and police is hopeful to get more information from them.