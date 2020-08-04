Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 13 suspects involved in criminal activities in different areas of the city and recovered cash, drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi Including SHO Sihala police station Muhammad Bashir along with others arrested red handed a member of diesel and petrol thief gang identified as Azhar Mehmood and recovered cash Rs7 lac from him.

Further, Kohsar police arrested four accused Murad Masih, Asad Ashiq, Arif Saleem, and Zahid Saleem and recovered alcohol, beer, and wine from their possession.

Homicide Units industrial Area Circle recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of arrested accused Tayyeb Hafez. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Yousaf and recovered one pistol from him. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Noor Gul and Javed Iqbal and recovered hashish and Ice from their possession.

Secretariat police apprehended Haider Ali and recovered 20 liter alcohol from him. Koral police arrested accused Nayyer Iqbal and recovered hashish from him. Police also nabbed two proclaimed offenders.