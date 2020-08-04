close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
AFP
August 4, 2020

FB bans French comedian for anti-Semitism

World

AFP
August 4, 2020

PARIS: Facebook said on Monday it had permanently banned French comedian Dieudonne, a convicted anti-Semite, from its platform and from Instagram for content it said mocked Holocaust victims. "In line with our policy on dangerous individuals and organisations, we have permanently banned Dieudonne M’Bala M’Bala from Facebook and Instagram," the company said in a statement, using his full name. "Banning a person permanently from our services is a decision that we always weigh carefully, but individuals and organisations that attack others on the basis of what they are do not have a place on Facebook or Instagram," it added.

