Sat Aug 01, 2020
A
APP
August 1, 2020

Asad Umar lauds FBR team for surpassing July tax collection target

A
APP
August 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday hailed the excellent performance by the new team of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for surpassing the tax collection target for the month of July.

The minister, in a tweet, said the collection of Rs57 billion more revenue than the set target for the month of July reflected the good performance of new FBR team. "This also reflects a sharp bounce back of Pakistan economy due to a highly successful COVID control effort, allowing economic activities to resume, while on the same time other countries continue to struggle," he added.

