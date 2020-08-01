Shibli meets Buzdar: ‘People aware incumbent govt most transparent’

LAHORE: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz has said no concession like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to anybody at any cost.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Sundas Foundation, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not deviate from its principled stance of holding the corrupt accountable for their misdeeds. To a question about the PPP, PML-N resolve to fight against the government, he said the opposition parties want a bargain over amendments to NAB laws. He said the government would not take any dictation form dishonest opposition leaders.

To a question about the illegal NOC given to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, Shibli said such cases are the worst examples of political appointments. He said Ziaur Rehman, brother of the JUIF chief, did not qualify on merit to be appointed as deputy commissioner. He said there also had been a similar precedent in the past when a matriculate person was appointed chairman of the OGDCL. He said how the country could prosper as long as such practices continue.

Responding to a question, the minister said the government will ensure passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Bill in the parliament. He said FATF laws are for the country. He said neither any minus-one nor minus-two formula was under consideration and stated that everyone siding with the PTI is siding with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran is a charismatic leader and no one could even imagine the party without him.

On economic challenges and inflation in the country, he said these are worldwide issues as the entire world has been affected by COVID-19. He claimed that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has dealt with the coronavirus challenge better than many other countries despite having a weaker economy and health system.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to effectively project the government performance. The CM said the government’s two-year performance is much better than in the last three decades. He noted the media plays an important role in the projection of government performance, adding that its constructive criticism guides the government in the right direction. Indiscriminate accountability of the corrupt will ensure national development, he maintained.

The PTI government has done away with the tradition of gratuitous use of state resources because money is a sacred trust of people, which is being used on public welfare only. Buzdar maintained the opposition parties’ collusion is aimed at protecting their interests. An unnatural alliance is being created in the garb of the APC, he stated. He mentioned that these elements are unsuccessfully trying to protect their corruption and the APC will end in a fiasco.

The CM said people are fully aware that the incumbent government is most transparent because the main agenda of the PTI-led government is to facilitate citizens and ensure an easy life for them. The government is the custodian of the rights of the citizens and no one will be allowed to make a dacoity on public interests, he added.

Faraz said people are the best judge of the government’s performance and added that the solution to public problems is the main focus of the PTI government.

The merit-based governance is a conspicuous hallmark of the government, he said. The political orphans have been ousted from politics and the opposition’s narrative has been fully exposed, he mentioned. People have no interest in defeated elements and the PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The politics of trust and honesty will prevail in the new Pakistan as the country is moving forward under the leadership of Imran Khan, he remarked. On the other side, the loot of the past rulers ruined the economy but the PTI government has taken solid steps to wriggle the economy out of the quagmire of problems, he added.