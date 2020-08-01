NICVD establishes its 18th Chest Pain Unit at Keamari

Karachi: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 18th “Chest Pain Unit” at Keamari, Karachi to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

PPP MNA, Abdul Qadir Patel formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit at Keamari, Adjacent to St. George Church, Napier Mole Road, Opposite Special Branch Head Office, Karachi. Management of NICVD and other officials were also present.

Talking to media, Honorable Chief Guest, Abdul Qadir Patel termed the establishment of the 18th Chest Pain Unit at “Keamari Karachi” as another gift for the people of Karachi. Saying this Chest Pain Unit will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgeries are available.

He said that National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of “Chest Pain Units” to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas. This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

PPP MNA further added that in these CPUs a total of 408,886 patients have been treated and saved over 9,327 lives, since inception to date, which is incomparable performance by any means in the world.***