Hina Jilani honoured

Lahore:Hina Jilani has received the prestigious Honorary Member Award for 2020 conferred by the American Society of International Law.

Jilani is one of the founder members of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), a former secretary-general, and currently a council member. An internationally recognised lawyer, Hina Jilani is among the world’s most respected human rights defenders due to her pioneering work within Pakistan and globally. She has served on various international positions, including as special representative of the UN on Human Rights Defenders, member of the International Commission of Inquiry on Darfur, member of the UN Fact-finding Mission on Gaza, and member of the Eminent Jurists Panel appointed by the International Commission of Jurists. In Pakistan, she is known as a fierce opponent of discrimination against the most vulnerable segments of society.