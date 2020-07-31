SOPs not being followed 26 test positive for COVID-19 from twin cities

Rawalpindi : A number of health experts including those serving at the district health departments in this region of the country have expressed deep concern over non-serious attitude of individuals who have not been following standard operating procedures announced by the government to avoid spread of COVID-19, coronavirus illness.

Many a doctors are of the view that even the concerned government authorities have not been taking prompt action against violators of SOPs as a number of cattle markets have set up in urban areas of the region and no-one seems to be willing to take action against the wrongdoers.

At this time when the COVID-19 outbreak has started losing intensity, a second spike in number of cases and deaths may be more deadly and we cannot rule out surge in number of cases after Eidul Azha if people continue to violate the SOPs, said a top official at Rawalpindi district health department.

He, like many other doctors said one can witness cattle markets though smaller in size in a number of localities in town even in the most congested areas and these local markets are attracting huge crowd round the clock.

In last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while another 26 patients have been tested positive for the disease taking total number of patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district to 20,865.

In last 24 hours, only two more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking tally to 5,878 but it does not mean that individuals should take SOPs lightly as a little carelessness may cause second spike of the disease, said Chief Executive Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added that people must keep in mind the fact that to date, a total of 274 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have died of coronavirus illness in the district.

He added that so far, 5,409 patients have recovered while 160 confirmed patients of the illness are still in isolation at their homes. As many as 35 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 6,660 persons are under quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, another 24 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the federal capital to 14,987 of which 12,377 patients have recovered from the disease while 165 have lost their lives. There were 2,445 active cases in the federal capital on Thursday.