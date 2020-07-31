MRCA demands resignations of Mani, Wasim

LAHORE: Movement for Restoration of Cricket and Associations (MRCA) on Thursday demanded resignations of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan.

In a statement, MRCA spokesperson Tariq Sarwar stated that Mani and Wasim should immediately step down because they had permanent residency in the UK and were dual nationality holders.

The MRCA spokesperson said that in a consultative process through videolink, a resolution was passed by the MRCA which demanded resignation of Mani and Wasim.

The resolution says: “This all Pakistan representative forum —MRCA — urged Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan to immediately step down from their offices in the best interest of the game of cricket. Ehsan Mani is a holder of permanent resident permit of UK and Wasim Khan is a British national. As such both should resign from their offices.”

MRCA demand came on the heels of resignation of two key special assistants to the Prime Minister, Zafar Mirza and Tania Andrus, who resigned reportedly on account of having dual nationality.