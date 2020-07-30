close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Driver killed in accident

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

NAWABSHAH: The driver of a passenger coach was killed while 15 passengers received injuries, four of them critical, when a passenger coach coming from Dera Ghazi Khan and heading for Karachi, skidded off the road near Qazi Ahmed town on National Highway.

The driver’s body and injured passengers were shifted to the Taluka Hospital while four injured passengers, who were in critical condition, were ferried to the People’s Medical College Hospital.

The coach overturned due to the tie-rod break. The driver was identified as Sabir Hussain. The passengers of the coach, most of them traders, were heading for Karachi for Eid shopping.

