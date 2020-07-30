Ruling clique has damaged country: PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said that a foreign and selected ruling clique had endangered the solidarity of the country and damaged its economy and prestige.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that people with dual nationalities were ruling affairs of the country like the East India Company of the past, minting billions of rupees, protecting and promoting foreign interests.

He said that Rs270 billion irregularities had been unearthed in the country. He asked the prime minister to tell the nation why the prestige of the country had been put at stake.

The PPP provincial president said the government had no policy and did nothing for the welfare of people during its two-year government except their economic murder. He said the two-year performance of the government was full of scandals and corruption. He said all affairs of the country were being run through ad hoc basis.

Humayun Khan said the government has started political victimisation. Instead of making claims and criticising the opposition, he said the government spokespersons and ministers should improve their own performance.

He said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised voice against the irresponsible policies of the rulers at every forum and the days of the incumbent rulers were numbered.

He said the government had failed on every front. He said the prime minister was making tall claims, but was encircled by corrupt people and he too was promoting corrupt elements. He said the PPP would not allow the rulers to ruin the country further.