WSSCA sets up 40 points for animals’ waste

ABBOTTABAD: Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) has established at least 40 points in four union councils of the district for the collection of animals’ waste during Eidul Azha days besides the normal lifting of garbage from the different dumps.

This was stated by WASSCA Chief Executive Noor Qasim, while addressing a meeting of Ulema and selected notables of the Abbottabad here on Wednesday.

He requested prayer leaders of mosques to make announcements during the Jumma and other prayers for dropping the waste and remains of the sacrificial animals in the allotted spots wherefrom the WSSCA sanitation teams will be having round-the-clock service to clear the garbage and other waste through lifters, especially from the streets.

He highlighted the role of Ulema to give a message to the citizens to keep the city neat and clean and not to throw the wastes of animals in nullahs or in streets but to drop them in the specific places.

He said that disposable bags would be distributed through the local masjid committees and services of volunteers and ex-members of the local bodies would be utilized for thee cleanliness drive in the city during the Eid days.

The city has been distributed in four sectors, ie union council Malikpura, union council Kehal, union council urban city and union council Nawan Sher, for which a monitoring station is also established at Tayyaba Ardegaan Plaza as control room.

Abbottabad district is geographically divided into 51 union councils, consisting of three tehsils, but the WASSCA has been confined to four urban union councils.