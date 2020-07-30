500 sites designated in Karachi for collective sacrifice during Eidul Azha

The Sindh government on Wednesday designated around 500 sites all over Karachi for collectively performing the ritual of sacrificing animals on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The list of the designated places for sacrificing animals has been issued by the local government department in view of the COVID-19 emergency. The places for sacrificing animals have been designated at the level of union committees and union councils in the city.

The list contains 120 sites in District West, 119 in District Central, 60 in District East, 38 in District Malir, 13 in District South and 210 in the jurisdiction of District Council. Apparently, the list shared with the media does not mention District Korangi.

LG Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh said that steps had been taken to discourage the trend of sacrificing animals on individual basis on Eidul Azha in accordance with the decision of the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre).

He said that collective sacrifice would help ensure quick disposal of animal waste as well as cleanliness in the city. He also said that all municipal commissioners posted in the city had been issued directives to ensure sacrifices only at designated sites at union committee and union council level.

What commissioner wants

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday reviewed the clean-up and offal lifting arrangements that have been made in connection with the religious festival of Eidul Azha, APP adds. A meeting chaired by the commissioner at his office was informed that all the local bodies officials had made emergency plans for the removal and disposal of the remains of sacrificial animals.

The meeting held a detailed review of the contingency plans and decided that the local bodies officials would review and finalise the plans and arrangements in a meeting with the relevant deputy commissioners.

The commissioner directed all the DCs to take coordinated steps to remove the remains of sacrificial animals and to deal with the expected monsoon rains. He said that all possible assistance should be provided to the departments concerned.

Shallwani directed all the local bodies officials to ensure that the offal of sacrificial animals was not visible anywhere on the roads and streets, and that the citizens should not be given any reason to complain after the sacrifices.

The meeting decided that all the agencies would also take steps to deal with the expected monsoon rains. They decided that all recreational places across the city, including the beach, would remain closed, while all the DCs would strictly enforce the ban on entertainment on Eid.

The commissioner said that it was a challenge for all the institutions to take up the issues related to Eid and to protect the citizens from the damages that could be caused by the expected showers. The meeting decided to cancel leave of all the administration and local bodies staff concerned.

Shallwani said the Sindh government has set up sacrificial centres in every district, while the district councils will ensure better arrangements. The meeting decided that all the DCs would ensure the implementation of the orders to carry out sacrifices at the designated centres.

Sacrifices have been allowed at 120 centres in District West, 119 in District Central, 60 in District East, 38 in District Malir and 120 in District Council.

Sacrifices will be allowed in different wards of each union council, for which the relevant local bodies will make special arrangements for clean-up and offal removal. Similarly, centres have also been set up within the limits of the District Council.

Sacrifices will not be allowed at any place other than these designated places. All the assistant commissioners will be present with their staff to perform their duties in the field during the Eid holidays.