Pakistan Boxing Council plans to hold international bouts

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) plans to resume its professional international bouts after the easing down of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

PBC President Ifraz Khan says that they were off the grid due to some personal reasons and for some restructuring of the council after Rasheed Baloch, its former secretary and some other members, were weeded out of PBC and new members are being included in the council. “We will be restarting professional boxing activity in the country most probably from December as it is believed that coronavirus attack would come to an end by then,” he added.

PCB Senior Vice-President Mohammad Ali, a former Pakistan Navy commander, in a message said that Rasheed Baloch is no more part of the council. He was left out of the council two year back and he has no links and association with PBC, he added.

PBC was established by Ifraz Khan and he has been funding all professional bouts organised by the PBC. “Due to some personal engagements me and Faizy were busy so were unable to conduct some competitions. Now PBC is again active and after COVID-19 we are going to conduct professional bouts in Pakistan,” he said.