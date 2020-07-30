LRC hosts six races under SOPs

LAHORE: Six races were conducted at Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Wednesday behind closed doors and under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

In the first race, the winner was Crown Jewel, Black Storm was second and Sajju Star third.

Bright Gold emerged winner in the second race. Lahore Badshah was second and Push the Limit was third.

Gold Man excelled in the third race while Khabib was runners up followed by Silken Black.

In the fourth race, the winner was Fair Beauty, JF Thunder was second and Madhuri Dixit was third.

In the fifth race, the winner was Marmaris, Baland-o-Bala was second and Double o Seven third.

And in the sixth race, the winner was Warriors Charge, Miss World was second and Khan Jee third.