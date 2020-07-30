Mysteries of the curve

In Pakistan, the number of cases of Covid-19 is falling exponentially. On July 25, 2020 only 1,317 cases were reported and the number of recoveries were 16,813. How is this rapid decline possible in Pakistan while the rest of the world is facing a surge in cases?

There are two reasons behind this miracle. First, the government has reduced the number of tests, while the rest of the world is increasing their testing capacity day by day. Second, this is a blessing from the Divine, because no one is following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) here, and still the cases are going down.

Khalid Khan

Swat