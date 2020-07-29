Local transmission of Covid-19 increasing in Sindh

SUKKUR: The local transmission of coronavirus in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Larkana and other cities of Sindh seemed increasing due to non compliance of Covid-19 SOPs and lack of awareness.

Reports said the paramedical staff, who used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while treating Covid-19 patients did not follow the standard procedures for wearing the PPE. It is witnessed that the paramedical staff, instead of leaving PPE at the isolation facilities, is being seen in markets wearing the same PPE. The Covid-19 patients in isolation wards are using common bathrooms that are causing infection to their healthy attendants.

Reports also said that the isolation wards do not have sufficient capacity to manage all the Covid-19 victims as well as the capacity of collecting samples for Covid-19 testing is also inadequate. Reports said the people also refused to follow Covid-19 SOPs, including social distancing, wearing masks in public places, and the local police were protecting transporters, businessmen, especially hotel owners who have been providing dining facilities at their places, while the authorities seemed to be neglecting it.

Renowned physician of Khairpur Medical College Civil Hospital Dr Abdul Haye Phulpoto informed that most of the doctors, paramedical staff and attendants were not trained to handle a Covid-19 positive patient as it was the first ever experience for them. He also proposed hospital management to conduct short courses for doctors and paramedics, saying it is the responsibility of Pakistan Dental and Medical Association (PDMA) to devise such short courses to handle any emergency situations.