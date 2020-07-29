Baloch for sending TBI Bill to CII

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has proposed that the Tahafuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islami Bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for further guidance and create better harmony among different schools of thought.

Though the bill was passed unanimously by the provincial assembly with good intentions of preventing sectarian tension, yet some quarters are expressing reservations about it, he said while talking to PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on phone on Tuesday. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives for review of the bill while Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar also refused to sign it before reaching a consensus. To avoid confrontation, he said, it should be referred to the CII before signing into a law.