Wed Jul 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Fraud accused arrested

National

Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Lahore: National Accountability Bureau Tuesday arrested an accused on charges of corruption in Revenue Department, Lahore. The NAB claims that Rafaqat Ali has been found involved in corrupt practices of illegal transfer and sale of valuable land through fake and fraudulent mutations. The accused, in connivance with Revenue Department officials, managed to change the mutation papers and resultantly misappropriated costly land in Mauza Sadhoki, tehsil Model Town, Lahore. Meanwhile, an accountability court has also granted 14-day physical remand of the accused to the NAB.

