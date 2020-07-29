Justice Faez Isa case: PFUJ files review petition in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) requested the Supreme Court on Tuesday to recall its order of June 19, 2020 to the extent of direction given to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after the full court squashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The PFUJ through its Secretary General Nasir Zaidi field a review petition in the Supreme Court under Article 188 of the Constitution against order passed by the 10-member full court dated June 19, 2020, to the extent of direction given to the FBR. It has made the President of Pakistan, Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) through its secretary/registrar, Supreme Court, the Federation of Pakistan through the Ssecretary Law and Justice, as well as registrar of the Supreme Court as respondents. The PFUJ submitted that the directions/ observations/contents of paras 3 to 11 of the order constitute mistake and error apparent on the face of the record and are thus liable to be reviewed and deleted.