Brooklyn Beckham in ‘terrible spot’ like Prince Harry after airing family drama

Brooklyn Beckham is in a “terrible spot,” much like Prince Harry was after his fallout with the royal family, according to television host Billy Bush.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Bush said David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son decision to go public with his family dispute has left him cut off from his parents and brothers.

He noted that Brooklyn is now in a situation similar to the Duke of Sussex’s rift with King Charles and Prince William.

The host told the publication, "Well, it's unfortunate. I mean, like everything else, you've got to think the truth lies somewhere in the middle, right?"

He went on to address the 2022 lawsuit where Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, sued the original wedding planners hired for their Palm Beach wedding to get his down payment refunded.

"Those wedding planners, the original ones said she was very difficult," he said of the billionaire heiress, adding, "Nicola was like a bridezilla, right?”

“So, and then on the other side, you know, the Beckhams are a very public family. There's all kinds of items out there where you can see that maybe they didn't love Nicola, or they didn't embrace Nicola.

“And Brooklyn is in a terrible spot,” Bush said, before comparing the drama to that of Prince Harry’s, saying, “You know what spot he's in? The same spot as Prince Harry.”

“I mean, it's almost identical, right? Not talking to his father, not talking to his brother, in this case, brothers for Brooklyn. Total fallout. The only difference is mom.

“The role of mom, who seems to be the focus of Brooklyn's ire. It's sad. And there's probably a little bit of truth on both sides, and we live in a world where two things cannot be true at the same time. But most things are."