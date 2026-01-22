‘Disgraced’ Andrew’s new demands exposed as he moves out of Royal Lodge

“Disgraced” Andrew’s new demands have come to light as he prepares to move to a new home in Norfolk.

According to sources, the former Prince has asked for a television and has made it his top priority during renovations.

King Charles’ brother, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is leaving Royal Lodge after more than 20 years on the monarch’s orders due to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source told Radar Online that technicians were reportedly installing high-speed broadband and a full Sky TV package, including adult channels, at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.

An insider said that Andrew has caused amusement among royal staff and they are now making fun of his new demands.

"The priority was Sky TV," the insider said. "And not just the basics – staff are saying he specifically asked for the full package, including adult channels."

"Royal staff are openly mocking him for it," they continued. "There is a feeling that it sums up how sad and isolated his life has become.

“He is downsizing in theory, but clinging to indulgences like TV porn as company."

"Television is the one thing he refuses to live without," another source said. "He wants constant access to news, sport, films and those adult channels.

“Staff find it deeply embarrassing,” they added.