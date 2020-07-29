Another death, 54 Covid-19 cases from ICT, only three from Pindi

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 continued to claim lives in the federal capital as another patient died of the disease here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 165 while another 54 confirmed cases have been reported from Islamabad taking tally to 14,938.

On the other hand, only three new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours and that too from scattered areas hinting towards a situation becoming normal while no death due to COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday.

It is important that the virus did not claim any life in last six days in the district while only 57 new cases have been reported since July 22. The virus, however, has already claimed as many as 274 lives in the district.

In last 24 hours, a total of 57 patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district including 54 cases from the federal capital and three from Rawalpindi taking total number of patients from the twin cities to 20,806.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that a total of 14938 patients have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 12,377 have recovered while 165 have lost lives. On Tuesday, there were 2,396 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

On the other hand, out of 5,868 confirmed patients reported from Rawalpindi, as many as 5381 have already been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment. A total of 37 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district and another 173 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.