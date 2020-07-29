Sehat cards progress reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the progress of Sehat Insaf Cards Program at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

The officials of the Punjab Health Initiative Company gave detailed briefing on the progress on Sehat Insaf Cards and shared feedback of the recipients of the card. The minister asked the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company to gather and consolidate complete data on the feedback from the beneficiaries of the Sehat Insaf Cards. She said the feedback will help assess and improve the performance of the PHFMC and identify areas of improvement.

Cleanliness: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of the Lahore Waste Management Company at LWMC head office to review cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha here on Tuesday.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, President PTI Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry, Chairman LWMC Riaz Ch and other officials attended the meeting. The ministers reviewed the arrangements and status of preparedness for Eidul Azha. Riaz Ch gave an overview of the performance of the company.