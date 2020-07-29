Steps for private schools online registration

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has launched an online platform Private Education Provider Registration and Information System (PEPRIS) to create and maintain an online repository of private schools across the province.

In the first phase all the 36 District Education Authorities (DEAs) in Punjab will complete profile of all registered private schools in the PEPRIS platform and in the next phase schools would be able to apply for new registration and renewals through the online system only. DEAs have been directed to complete profiling of registered schools by August 17, 2020.

guidelines: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued clarification and guidelines to District Education Authorities (DEAs) across the province for purchasing books for public schools libraries.

According to the guidelines, books must be sealed having Islamic values and finality of Prophethood in case books are religious while books must be selected having patriotism factor for Pakistan and the books must be avoided having any conflict of issue with any other sect or religion. The guidelines further read that books must be selected having informative and scientific tools.

BISE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will set up a state-of-the-art students' facilitation centre to provide a one-window facility to solve students' problems.

Presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi said that different services including issuance of duplicate certificates, NOCs, roll number slips and verification of educational documents would be provided to the applicants under one roof. The facilities would be arranged for visitors within 10 minutes to save them from any hassle, he stated. Prof Hashmi also directed the staff to treat the visitors cordially and solve their issues on a priority basis so that students' educational journey could continue smoothly. BISE Secretary Azhar Munir, Controller Exams Anfas Ahmad and others attended the meeting.

UET meeting: The 222nd meeting of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore’s Academic Council was held Tuesday in which a number of important matters were discussed and approval of the forum was sought. Some of the agenda items included approval of the revised BSc curriculum for Computer Science programme for session 2020 and onward, assessment policy for online-cum distance learning (ODL) for final semester and consideration and approval of 2 percent quota for minorities etc.