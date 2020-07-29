Parts of city get early morning drizzle

It drizzled in some parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning after the downpour the city was hit with the previous two days, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said that light rain or drizzle, which is a normal phenomenon in the coastal areas during the monsoon season, will continue over the next few days. “Today some areas of the city, especially those located near the coast, including Defence and Clifton, received light rain and drizzle,” said PMD official Anjum Zaigham.

He said that a similar weather was observed in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, University Road and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas, around the Karachi airport and in many other parts of the city. Due to high moisture and sea clouds, some areas received a millimetre or two of rain until 8am, he added.

Karachi Met Director Abdul Qayyum Bhutto said the light rain in the morning was due to sea clouds, which was a normal phenomenon in Karachi and other coastal areas during the monsoon season.

He said that right now no monsoon system is visible that can cause proper rain in the city, but the Met Office is monitoring the situation, and as soon as they see any system, the people and the relevant authorities will be informed.