Girls outsmart boys in Swat in HSSC exam

MINGORA: Girls outshined boys by clinching most of the top positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat announced results of the annual Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2020 on Tuesday.

Of the total 22,440 candidates of HSSC Part-II, none of the student was declared unsuccessful as per the government policy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. A function was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Kokarai, Saidu Sharif Hall for the announcement of the results and the names of the top 20 position holders. Apart from position holder students, their parents, Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai, BISE Swat Chairman Prof Nabi Shah, controller examination Umar Hussain and other officials were present. According to the results, 22,440 candidates appeared in the HSSC Part-II, examination and all were declared successful. Marwa and Syeda Manahil, students of Swat Public School and College shared the first position by securing 1041 out of 1100 marks.

Hania Khan of the same school clinched second position by obtaining 1,039 marks. Shahbaz Khan of Government Degree College Mingora secured 1,035 marks, and got third position in BISE Swat. Talking to the media, Fazal Hakim said the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was determined to provide quality education to students. He added the government was working to introduce uniform syllabus across the country.