Call to pull country out of crisis

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has warned that conspiracies are being hatched to create chaos in country.

The ministers and secular lobbies were involved in the scheme to make different groups fight to damage the country’s peace and sovereignty, he said while talking to the principal of Jamia Urwatul Wusqa, Syed Jawad Naqvi and custodian of Mian Mir Shrine Pir Haroon Gilani who called on him at Mansoora on Monday.

He said the national leadership should realise the danger and sit together to devise a strategy to pull the country out of different crises. Baloch said the government had sought opposition support to end accountability process and implement the conditions of the IMF and FATF. It was widely expected the so-called mainstream opposition parties would back the government proposal in their own interest, he said, adding the people of Pakistan, however, would never accept this move.

visit: Punjab Tourism Department Secretary Mr Ehsan Bhutta visited various monuments in Lahore. During his visit, he reviewed cleaning campaign, monsoon measures, on going Conservation & Development works at Chauburji Gateway, Bahadur Khan Tomb, Shalamar Gardens, Budhu’s Tomb, Gulabi Bagh Gateway and Dai Anga’s Tomb.