UNGA president-elect’s visit to Pakistan postponed

NEW YORK: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir has postponed his upcoming visit to Pakistan due to "technical flight problems".

“We had to postpone visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by HE Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, due to some technical flight problem,” Bozkir said on Sunday.

The Turkish diplomat added he was looking forward to visiting Pakistan in the near future.

“I am hoping to visit Pakistan in the near future and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities, regarding the issues and priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly agenda,” the Turkish diplomat added.

Last week, the foreign minister had said he would present Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir, other regional issues to the UNGA president during his visit as tensions continue to soar between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“India's relations with its neighbours, including China, Nepal and Bangladesh are getting tense day by day,” Qureshi said.

He had added India’s ties in the region were deteriorating due to its Hindutva ideology. “Even Iran has dropped India from Chabahar project,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister had added India has been targeting civilians along LoC and committing violations of international laws.