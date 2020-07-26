People’s mandate stolen on July 25: Shahbaz Sharif

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said that people’s mandate was stolen on July 25, 2018.
In a tweet, Shahbaz wrote: “The 25th of July will be remembered in history as the day when the people's mandate was stolen and a selected government was imposed on the country. Two years down the line, the experiment has cost Pakistan dearly with governance & economy in their worst shape ever in decades.”