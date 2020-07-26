Three hundi accused arrested

LAHORE : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested three persons allegedly involved in hundi and hawala.

An FIA team raided Basti Dakhana Kot Chhuta in DG Khan and arrested accused Aslam, Azam and Shoaib.

According to the FIA, at the time of the raid, the accused were distributing the amount of hawala to two people, Tanveer and Ghulam Qadir.

The FIA seized UAE Dirhams, Pakistani currency Rs30,000, mobile phones containing the voice messages from one Nazim Aslam who is in Saudi Arabia regarding booking and delivery of hawala amount from Saudi Arabia. An FIR has been registered.

Rescue officers: The Punjab Emergency Service director general congratulated the 47 rescue officers who were promoted to BS-19 and to BS-18 in the first phase of upgrade.

Eleven rescue officers were promoted to BS-19 and 36 to BS-18 in pursuance to the Finance Department notification upon successful completion of 10 years of good regular service.

The Punjab Emergency Service DG said that it was a matter of pleasure to acknowledge the services of hard-working rescue officers and the main

reason for the success of Rescue 1122 was its performance-based evaluation system.

The eleven officers promoted to grade BPS-19 are: Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza, Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Dr Abdur Rahman, Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Faisal Mehmood, Dr Ejaz Anjum, Dr Muhammad Irshadul Haq, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Muhammad Natiq Hayat, Dr Abdul Sattar and Syed Kamal Abid. They are being given responsibilities of monitoring the emergency service at the divisional level.

gang busted: Four suspected members of a dacoit gang were arrested by CIA Cantt on Saturday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Haider alias Kala, Shahzad, Babar and Abdul Khalil. Police also recovered Rs0.2 million in cash, mobile-phones and illegal weapons from their possession. They have confessed to committing robberies in various parts of the City. Police said they were investigating.

greeted: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed presented a bouquet to a transferred DSP, Mian Qadeer.

He congratulated him on his new appointment. He said that DSP Mian Qadeer was one of the hard working and professional officers.

Session: The SSP Admin held a briefing session with the trainee sub-inspectors at the CCPO Office.

He also gave a briefing on the "B" course, working on Police Lines Establishment.

Class-IV police: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has decided to promote educated class-IV employees of Lahore police.

The employees performing duties in class-IV cadres should be promoted to junior clerks. A computer test was conducted for class-IV personnel attaining second division in intermediate.