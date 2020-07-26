Afridi to help Punjab govt promote sports

LAHORE: Punjab sports minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi are making plans for the uplift of sportsmen and promotion of sports in the province.

The two met on Saturday here at the minister’s office. Later Afridi visited Punjab International Swimming Complex at Nishtar Park. Both Afridi and Bhatti resolved to work together for the promotion of sports in the province.

“Afridi is our national hero and his services for the game of cricket will always be remembered,” Bhatti said.

“In the current financial year, sports facilities in Punjab are being significantly increased. Under the Green Sports Project, sports grounds will be set up at the village level,” he added.

Afridi appreciated the Punjab government for the development in sports sector. “Sports Board Punjab (SBP) made history by organising Kabaddi World Cup earlier this year,” Afridi said.

“After COVID-19 lockdown, I will work with them for cricket. We will make important announcements in this regard after Eid,” he added.