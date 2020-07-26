RDA continues kitchen gardening project

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with a Turkish NGO Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Pak Helpline have continued Kitchen Gardening project. Steel framed kitchen gardening racks have been distributed among 200 households in Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The ceremony for distribution of Kitchen Gardening racks was held at RDA Headquarter. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest on the occasion.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General RDA Ammara Khan, General Secretary Helpline Akhlaq ur Rahman, Director Admin & Finance Khalid Javed Goraya and other officers of RDA & WASA attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA welcomed the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and thanked him for continuing the project. He said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had cordial relations and both countries under their leadership are working together for the welfare of the people. He said the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government is to improve people’s lives and social status. He said the purpose of these small scale social sector projects in Pakistan is to provide jobs to people so that they can get better livelihoods on one hand and to provide them organic vegetables which will improve their health and reduce their expenses.

Chairman RDA also thanked Turkish Government and Turkish people specially TIKA for their financial support which enabled RDA to continue this project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries having centuries old relationship. Turkish people have great love for Pakistani brethren. We will not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period of time. We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people in Pakistan. He added that Turkish NGO TIKA would continue to help and facilitate poor people.

He said to Turkish Pakistani people are people of pure land and they always feel very happy whenever they come to Pakistan.