PML-N sees chaos in province

LAHORE: PML-N Spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has said that there is chaos everywhere in the province and law and order situation is worst. Doctors, paramedical staff, teachers, students, railway employees and the common man are protesting for their rights, the PML-N leader said in a statement issued on Friday.

She stated the Punjab government is busy arresting teachers and registering cases of “traitor” against students. She said that political workers and MPAs are also being pressurised by registering fake cases. Uzma Bukhari said teachers of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) are protesting in front of Chief Minister’s House. She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is hiding instead of meeting the teachers. She said that everyone is being affected by the wrong policies of the government. She was of the view that 54 spokespersons for Punjab government are busy showing daydreams to people just to hide the incompetence of the CM.