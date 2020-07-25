Doctors, paramedics, staff protest over non-payment of salaries

SUKKUR: The doctors, paramedics and other staff of Indus Hospital in Badin staged a token protest when they boycotted their duties for three hours on Friday and demonstrated outside the HR office against non-payment of their salaries. While talking to journalists, the leaders of the protesting employees of the hospital strongly condemned the authorities over non-payment of their salaries and said they had been working in a vulnerable situation amid the Covid-19 outbreak. They said more than one hundred staff had neither been paid their two-month salaries nor their overtimes for the past several months. They said they had performed their duties honestly, especially during the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic and put themselves and their families’ lives at great risk. They said they have been performing duties honestly and giving 100 per cent under unfavourable working conditions, while non-payment of their salaries would make their lives hard. They demanded the concerned authorities to release their salaries immediately and fulfill their other demands too. Meanwhile, parliamentary leader of GDA in Sindh Assembly Barrister Hasnain Mirza took notice of the situation and demanded the authorities to pay their salaries immediately.